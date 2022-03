Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack in Tuam which saw a car go up in flames in the driveway of a home.

The incident took place at Parkmore during the early morning of Friday, March 18th.

A silver saloon car was seen driving away at speed from the scene and Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the incident.

Sergeant Darragh Browne has this appeal.