Gardai are investigating an incident where fire damage was caused to a house in Loughrea overnight.

It is believed that an item was thrown through the front window, breaking the window and causing fire damage to the house.

A car that was parked in the driveway was also extensively damaged.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information are asked to contact Loughrea Gardai on 091 – 842870, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.