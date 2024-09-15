Galway Bay FM

15 September 2024

Gardaí investigating after the body of a cyclist was discovered in Castlerea this morning

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a cyclist was discovered in county Roscommon in the early hours of this morning.

The man in his 50s was found dead at the scene in the Cloonchambers area of Castlerea at around 2am.

His body was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The road is currently closed for technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

