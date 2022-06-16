Gardaí investigating after shots fired at house in Bohermore in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a house in the Bohermore area of the city.

The incident took place at the Coole Park estate last evening.

Gardaí say at around 10.30pm on Wednesday night, a shot was fired at the door of a house at Coole Park.

No injuries were reported, but the scene is currently preserved and a technical examination has been carried out.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – in particular, anyone who was in the area of Coole Park, Forster Court and surrounding roads between 10pm and 11pm.

Any road users with camera footage are also asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.