21 August 2024

Gardai investigating after shots fired at a house in Castlegar

Gardaí are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Castlegar last night.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm and it’s understood damage was caused to a home.

Gardaí attended the scene and say no-one was injured, and investigations are ongoing.

