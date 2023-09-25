Gardai investigating after man dies following cattle mart incident in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are continuing to investigate after a man died following an incident at a cattle mart in Loughrea on Saturday

The man in his 60s was injured while the mart was in progress at around 4.25pm.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, but was later pronounced dead.

The Irish Farmers Journal report a bullock jumped out of the mart ring and into the crowd during the autumn cattle show and sale.

Gardaí said the Health and Safety Authority and local coroner have been notified.