Gardaí investigating after discovery of man’s body in Ballybane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in unexplained circumstances in Ballybane today.

The body was discovered behind a retail premises in the Ballybane area of the city shortly after 10am.

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted later, and it will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact them.