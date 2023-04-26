Gardaí investigating after balaclava gang target home in Kilreekil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating after a gang wearing balaclavas were spotted running from a home in Kilreekil following a break-in.

It was one of two burglaries reported in the East Galway area last Friday.

Between 1.50pm and 2.10pm last Friday afternoon, raiders forced their way into a vacant house at Kilreekil.

They gained access through a window at the back of the home, and left through the side door of the conservatory.

Three males wearing balaclavas were spotting running out of the property and up the road.

They got into a waiting vehicle – a black Volkswagen Golf – and drove off at speed.

Meanwhile, a short time later, between 2.15pm and 2.55pm, a home was targetted at Somerset, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe.

The homeowner arrived home to find the kitchen window had been pried open and a number of rooms ransacked, with jewellery taken.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact their local Garda station