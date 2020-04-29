Gardaí investigate unexplained death of man in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Galway.

The man who was in his early 20s was found unresponsive at his residence at Sea Road in the city this morning.

He was later pronounced dead and his body was removed to the Mortuary at University Hospital Galway.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date and investigations are ongoing.

It’s understood the death is not thought to be related to Covid-19 and Gardaí are awaiting post-mortem and toxicology results to determine the course of their inquiries.