Gardai investigate theft of €30000 from house in Woodlawn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway gardai are urging the public to secure their homes following the theft of over 30 thousand euro from a house in East Galway

Gardai are highlighting the need to keep all doors and windows locked, especially in the run up to Christmas when houses contain presents and valuables

Approximately 30 thousand euro in cash was taken from a safe in a house in the Woodlawn area of East Galway between the hours of 4.30 and 5.30pm on Friday

In Kilconnell on the same day, a house was broken into and €450 in cash and a number of Christmas presents were taken.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Woodlawn or Kilconnell areas on the evenings in question, are asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870

Meanwhile in the city investigations are continuing into the theft of €2000 worth of mobile phones taken during the course of a burglary at a supermarket on the Headford Road

35 Alcatel mobile phones, 4 Huawei phones and 2 Samsung A3 phones were taken from Tesco Express at around Midnight on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Anyone with any information on the incident or who may have noticed anything suspicious on the night can contact Mill Street Garda Station on 091 538000.