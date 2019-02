Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating the theft of diesel from tractors in the south east of the county.

Last Tuesday night, January 29th, diesel was stolen from several parked tractors at the Bord na Móna site in Clonfert.

A television and oil heater were also taken during the incident.

Killimor gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Clonfert area last Tuesday night to contact them at 09 09 67 61 42.