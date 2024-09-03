Galway Bay FM

3 September 2024

Gardai investigate string of house burglaries across Ballinasloe and Mountbellew

Gardai are investigating a string of house burglaries across Ballinasloe and Mountbellew

They all occurred across one day last week

Last Wednesday between midday and 5.30pm a residence in Ashfield Drive Ballinasloe was ransacked and money taken

It appears the suspect entered the home via a back window that had been pried open.

On the same day a residence on Sarsfield Road, Ballinasloe was broken into between 8am and 7pm.

The homeowner returned to discover that their home had been ransacked and that the back door and window were damaged

Also that day a house in Belderney in Mountbellew was burgled between midday and 5pm after the rear door had been forced open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe or Tuam Gardaí

