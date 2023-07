Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating a string of business break-ins overnight in Gort town

They’re appealing for witnesses after the premises were targetted between 12:45 and 1:45 this morning.

Gardaí are asking anyone who noticed suspicious activity during those times on George’s Street, Church Street and Crowe Street to contact them.

They’re also asking seeking dash cam footage, and witnesses should contact Gort Garda station on 091 636 400