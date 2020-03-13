Gardai investigate single vehicle road collision in Inverin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Salthill are investigating a single vehicle road collision which occurred at Baile Na Habhainn in Inverin early today.

The incident took place shortly after midnight, and it’s understood the car hit a wall.

Two men were brought to University Hospital Galway following the collision, and both have since been discharged.

The Garda investigation into the incident is continuing, and no arrests have yet been made.

