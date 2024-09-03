Gardaí investigate shop burglaries in New Inn and Abbeyknockmoy

Gardaí are investigating shop burglaries in New Inn and Abbeyknockmoy within a short space of time in the early hours of Friday.

The XL shop in New Inn was broken into shortly before 2am.

A number of doors and windows were smashed while the phone lines were also cut.

The Spar shop in Abbeyknockmoy was broken into shortly after 3am.

The suspects in this case left the premises with a large amount of cigarettes.

Any person who may have been in these areas at the time of the incidents and who observed any suspicious activity is asked to contact the investigating Gardaí.