Galway Bay FM

19 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Gardai investigate serious assault in Eyre Square

Share story:
Gardai investigate serious assault in Eyre Square

No arrests have yet been made in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Eyre Square in the early hours of Friday.

A man received a punch from a male and was then further assaulted by other persons in his company at St Patrick’s Avenue between 3 and 4am.

Galway Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or who may have been in the area around this time or anyone who has any information.

Galway Garda Station can be contacted at 091-53-8000, that’s a Galway number 53-8000.

Share story:

Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in investigation into Rosscahill fire

Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in the investigation into Rosscahill fire A major criminal investigatio...

Fianna Fáil leader makes it clear he doesn't agree with comments on refugee intake made by his Cllrs Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh

The Tánaiste says he doesn’t agree with comments made by a Connemara councillor from his party that “the inn is full”. Fianna FáilR...

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge

Thousands of euro worth of jewellery has been stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge. The incident took place just after 11 yesterday morning at the premises ...

Tuam artist designs President Higgins' Christmas Card

An artist and graphic designer from Tuam has designed this year’s Christmas Card for President Michael D. Higgins. Michael O’Dwyer was asked p...