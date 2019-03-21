Gardai investigate security false alarm at school in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have confirmed that they were called to Clifden Community School this morning following a report, but that it turned out to be a ‘false alarm’.

There were suggestions locally of a bomb threat being posted on social media.

The Garda Press Office stated that Gardaí received a report of an incident at a school in Clifden this morning and that enquiries are being carried out.

A spokesperson for Clifden Community School told Galway Bay fm news that they have no comment to make on the alleged incident and the school is functioning normally.

Over 400 pupils attend Clifden Community School and it serves a catchment area from Cashel to Leenane and east as far as Maam Cross.