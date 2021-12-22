Gardai investigate malicious fire at house in Inishannagh Park in the city

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Gardai are investigating a malicious fire which damaged a house and two cars in Inishannagh Park in the city

They are appealing for witnesses to this incident of criminal damage

The front door of a house and two cars parked in a driveway in Inishannagh Park were set alight shortly after 3.30 on Sunday morning.

The cars were significantly damaged, but no one was injured in the incident.

Gardaí are treating this incident as malicious and are anxious to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the fire, and who may have information.

In particular, they are appealing to anyone who may have video footage, including dash cam footage, covering a time from 3am to 4am on Sunday in the Inishannagh Park area.

An Garda Síochána is also interested in speaking with any taxi drivers, motorists or residents who may have been in the locality that morning and who may have information.

Anyone who has information is asked to make contact with Galway Garda Station on 091-538000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.