19 March 2024
~1 minutes read
Gardaí investigate hit and run in Moycullen which left cyclist injured
Gardaí are investigating a hit and run in Moycullen over the bank holiday weekend, in which a cyclist was injured.
A jeep and a bicycle collided at Tooreeny in Moycullen on St Patrick’s Day, Sunday, at approximately 2.30pm.
The driver of the Jeep failed to remain at the scene.
A male cyclist received treatment at University Hospital Galway.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No arrests have yet been made.