Gardaí investigate hit and run in Moycullen which left cyclist injured

Gardaí are investigating a hit and run in Moycullen over the bank holiday weekend, in which a cyclist was injured.

A jeep and a bicycle collided at Tooreeny in Moycullen on St Patrick’s Day, Sunday, at approximately 2.30pm.

The driver of the Jeep failed to remain at the scene.

A male cyclist received treatment at University Hospital Galway.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have yet been made.