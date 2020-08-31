Gardai investigate following fire at unoccupied house in Carnmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating following a fire at an unoccupied house in the Carnmore area.

Galway fire brigade was drafted to the scene near the former Galway airport site shortly before 5am.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

It’s understood the fire occurred at a property in Kiltulla which was controversially purchased by the city council outside of the city boundary earlier this year for use as social housing.

A spokesperson for Galway city council says that as the Garda investigation is underway, the local authority has no comment to make at this time.