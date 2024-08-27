Galway Bay FM

27 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Gardaí investigate criminal damage to houses in Castlepark and Doughiska

Share story:
Gardaí investigate criminal damage to houses in Castlepark and Doughiska

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to houses in Castlepark and Doughiska.

The incidents both occurred on the same night and both followed a similar pattern to incidents in Ballybane and Doughiska a month ago.

Shortly after 4AM last Friday, two front windows and the front door of a house in Castlepark, along with front car windows were smashed.

While around the same time, the front windows of a car, along with two windows of a home in An Sean Bhaile in Doughiska were smashed.

Any witnesses to these incidents are asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 538 000.

Share story:

HSE claims success in pilot "emergency department avoidance programme" at UHG

The HSE says a pilot “emergency department avoidance programme” has proved successful at UHG in recent months. It comes as figures show attend...

Water outages in Bushypark and Cloonacauneen, Castlegar due to separate burst watermains

Residents and businesses in two areas of Galway are experiencing water outages today due to two separate burst watermains. Premises in Bushypark, particul...

Refusal for new car showroom in Oranmore

County planners have refused permission for a new car showroom in Oranmore. Sean Fleming Motors is planning to build a new two-storey showroom, with offic...

Claim City Council hasn't "done homework" on impact of school travel on city traffic

Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland haven’t “done their homework” on the impact of school travel on city traffic pa...