Gardaí investigate criminal damage to houses in Castlepark and Doughiska

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to houses in Castlepark and Doughiska.

The incidents both occurred on the same night and both followed a similar pattern to incidents in Ballybane and Doughiska a month ago.

Shortly after 4AM last Friday, two front windows and the front door of a house in Castlepark, along with front car windows were smashed.

While around the same time, the front windows of a car, along with two windows of a home in An Sean Bhaile in Doughiska were smashed.

Any witnesses to these incidents are asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091 538 000.