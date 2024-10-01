Gardai investigate burglary at childcare centre in Roscam

Gardai in Oranmore are investigating a burglary which took place in the early hours of yesterday at a childcare centre in Boireann Bheag, Roscam.

The intruder gained entry through the rear window of the premises between 3 and 3.30am where an office was subsequently ransacked.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with any information or who may have witnessed anyone acting in a suspicious manner to contact them on 091 388 030