Gardai investigate alleged serious sexual assault at Tully Cross in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai in Connemara are investigating an allegation of serious sexual assault which is said to have happened in the village of Tully Cross, ten miles north of Clifden.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardai have confirmed a report was made of an alleged sexual assault on a woman aged in her late teens.

No arrests have been made at this stage but it’s understood a number of lines of inquiry are being pursued.

Gardai say that due to the nature of the alleged incident, no further comment can be made at this time and investigations are continuing.