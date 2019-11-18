Gardai investigate after serious threats sent to East Galway politicians

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating the issuing of serious threats to several politicians in the Athenry area.

It’s after letters were sent to Galway East Fine Gael Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon, Independent Councillor Gabe Cronnelly and Fianna Fail Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn.

The letters relate to the recent advertisement of land near Athenry, which had previously been earmarked for a major €1bn data centre development by tech-giant Apple.

The letter writer directly threatens the politicians and their families – and warns it should not be taken as an idle threat

