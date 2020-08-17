Gardaí investigate after male pensioner assaulted at Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway are investigating after a male pensioner was assaulted at Eyre Square this weekend.

At around 1pm on Saturday, a man in his 70’s received non-life threatening injuries from another male.

It’s understood the man’s walking stick was also broken.

No one has been arrested but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage is asked to contact Galway Gardai on 091-538-000

The Garda Confidential Line is also available at 1800-666-111.