Gardaí interviewing witnesses following two city assaults

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Gardaí are interviewing witnesses following two serious assaults in the city during the early hours of Easter Monday morning.

Two males both aged 24 received significant injuries during the attacks which occured at Dominick Street and Abbeygate Street in the city.

Both men were treated in hospital.

At 1.35 Easter Monday night, a young man was set upon by an unknown male outside a takeaway at Dominick street – which left him with significant head injuries.

The male suspect was in the company of two other males and he’s described as being 5ft 10 in height and was wearing black jeans and a blue jacket at the time of the incident.

A man was also assaulted on the same night just before 2am, outside a nightclub on Abbeygate street.

He suffered serious injuries and lost 3 teeth in the vicious assault.

Gardaí says they are examining CCTV from both locations and are conducting interviews with witnesses.

They are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the attacks to contact Galway Garda station on 091-53-8000