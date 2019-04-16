Gardaí interviewing witnesses following city centre assault

Galway bay fm newsroom:

Gardaí are interviewing witnesses after a young man was assaulted by a group of males in the early hours of last Friday morning.

At around 2.25am a man in his 20s was attacked by a group of unknown males at Shop Street receiving facial injuries and lost his two front teeth.

Gardaí say they are examining CCTV and are conducting interviews with witnesses.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the attack to contact Galway Garda station on 091-53-8000



