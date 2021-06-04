Gardai in stern warning about bank holiday after large gatherings in Galway city last weekend

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say they’ll break up crowds in Galway this bank holiday weekend if there’s concern over public safety.

This follows scenes of crowds in Galway city, Dublin and Cork last weekend, and again last night in Dublin

They’re appealing to people to socialise responsibly if meeting up outdoors – and officers will be patrolling popular spots like parks and beaches.

Galway City Council has installed additional public facilities such as bins and public toilets in key areas ahead of the bank holiday weekend and the return of outdoor dining

Superintendent Liam Geraghty says Gardai will be closely monitoring any crowded areas.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says he’s sympathetic to a point with people who are gathering in large groups outdoors.

Dr Ronan Glynn says he understands why people might be sick of the restrictions, but insists they’re in place for good reasons.

As a result the Deputy Chief Medical Officer is also urging people to gather safely this weekend, and stick to all COVID 19 guidelines.

Dr Ronan Glynn says it’s impossible to predict what damage the virus might do, even to younger people.