Gardai in Stations serving Gaeltacht areas needing to be proficient in the Irish language is discussed at Galway CPC Meeting

Vacancies arising in Garda Stations serving Gaeltacht areas are posing particular problems for the authorities as the women and men who are posted to those locations need to be proficient in the Irish language.

The matter came up for discussion again at this week’s Galway County Policing Committee meeting.

It is no use just being able to ask people “Cén chaoi a bhful sibh” Gardaí being posted to Gaeltacht areas need to have what is known as Level 4 Gaeilge, a standard that requires the proficiency of over 70% in examination standards.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche told this week’s County Policing Committee meeting that Gardaí with this level of Irish speaking ability are not to be found easily.

The Chief Superintendent told the meeting that there is a prospect of finding some members of the Force in other parts of Ireland who may wish to return to the Galway Gaeltacht areas.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche added that it would be a help.

In the meantime, it is hoped that the present recruitment drive will also be helpful in bringing in Gardaí who pass the 70% test.

However, the wait means that some stations may be left without a Garda, such as Maam, in the Joyce County area until a Garda who is proficient in Irish is found for that area

You certainly need 70% there, Chief Superintendent Roche said in replying to Deputy Catherine Connolly.