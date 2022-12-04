Gardai in Mayo renew their appeal for Information on the 22nd Anniversary of the disappearance of Sandra Collins

Gardai in Ballina Co Mayo have renewed their appeal for Information on the 22nd Anniversary of the disappearance of Sandra Collins.

Sandra Collins was last seen on the night of Monday, 4th December 2000 at approximately 11pm in the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Co. Mayo.

She was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance.

The search for Sandra has continued over the past 22 years and the investigation into her disappearance remains active.

An Garda Síochána and the Collins family are encouraging anyone who might have information, which perhaps they thought was insignificant at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crimestoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.