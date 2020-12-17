Gardai give focused timeline for appeal following suspected hit and run in Furbo

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Garda appeal into a suspected hit and run incident in Furbo last evening is focusing on the period from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.

Gardai were called to the scene on the Barna to Spiddal Road shortly after 7.30pm where a female pedestrian aged in her 50s was discovered with serious injuries.

It’s believed she was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Galway where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information who was in the area between 6.15pm and 7.15pm is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514720.

Connemara area councillor Pádraig Mac an Iomaire told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks it’s crucial people contact Gardaí no matter how small the information they have may be….