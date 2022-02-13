Gardai facing a huge challenge in dealing with the problems of illegal drugs across the county.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – This week’s meeting of the County Galway joint Policing Committee was told that Gardai are facing a huge challenge in dealing with the problems of illegal drugs across the county.

The amounts seized are only a fraction of the supplies of illegal drugs in Galway according to the Chief Superintendent for the county

Only about 10% of the illegal drugs that in circulation in county Galway are being seized according to Chief Superintendent Tom Curley.

Chief Superintendent Curley gave a stark account of the problems facing Gardai in dealing with the drugs issue across the county at this week’s meeting of the county policing committee.

He was responding to Daithi O’Culain from Connemara who said that there were reports now that rural parishes were awash with illegal drugs.

Chief Superintendent Curley stated that he has sought expressions of interest from members of the Gardai who would be willing to become members of the drugs unit and he said he hoped to increase the strength of the unit in the coming weeks.

Chief Superintendent Curley said that a big demand is driving the drugs problem and that reducing that demand is not primarily a matter for an Garda Siochana.