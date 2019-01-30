Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Now On Air

FYI Galway

17:00 18:00

Gardai examining CCTV footage following robbery at supermarket in Headford

Written by on 30 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Gardai are examining CCTV footage following a robbery at a supermarket in Headford overnight.

The break in occurred at Keady’s Supermarket at the Square at around 2.20am.

Gardai say a sum of money was taken from the premises.

The Crime Unit carried out a technical examination of the store earlier today.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and are also seeking relevant dash-cam footage from taxi drivers.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Five Year Action Plan to be launched in Carna

30 January 2019

0 0

County to be included in pilot survey on vacant private housing

30 January 2019

0 0

Jury gone out in Oughterard manslaughter trial

30 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

County to be included in pilot survey on vacant private housing

Thumbnail
Previous post

Cian Murphy Signs For Galway United

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend