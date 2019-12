Galway Bay fm newsroom:

CCTV is being examined following an assault in the city in the early hours of Friday.

A man aged in his early 20s was assaulted at Bridge Street between 2:25am and 2:40am.

During the incident, he received a single punch and was knocked unconscious by a group of four to five males.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway by ambulance.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to provide information on 091 53 8000.