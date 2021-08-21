Gardai enquiries continue into fatal RTA in Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai are to interview the relatives of one of the victims of Thursday’s three car crash in Co. Galway in which four people were killed.

Detectives want to know what caused one of the drivers, believed to be an adult male, to enter the motorway in the wrong direction.

The other victims were a couple and their young child, who’re believed to be foreign nationals living in Ireland, while a fifth person’s also in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are renewing their appeals for witnesses to the head-on crash near Ballinasloe.

Galway are also investigating the circumstances behind an accident yesterday evening outside Oranmore which left a woman needing hospital treatment.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the M6, Eastbound, just past Junction 18, at approximately 4:30pm yesterday afternoon.

A woman was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.