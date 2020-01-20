Gardai continue to question two men over drugs factory in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are continuing to question two men this evening after they seized almost €180 thousand worth of cash and €50 thousand worth of cocaine after a suspected cocaine manufacturing facility was raided in Galway City.

The operation comes after the stopping of a car on the M6 Motorway near Loughrea last night – which was followed up by the search of two premises in the city.

Shortly after 7.30 last evening, Gardai from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Galway stopped and searched a car on the M6 Motorway near Loughrea.

Over €17 thousand in cash was discovered and one man – aged in his 20’s – was arrested.

As part of a follow up search, Gardai uncovered what’s believed to be a cocaine processing laboratory in Galway City – and seized what’s suspected to be cocaine worth €50 thousand.

They discovered drugs manufacturing equippment including industrial gas masks, cash counting machines, a cocaine press, vaccum packing machine and mixing agents.

In another follow-up search, officers from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit – supported by armed Gardai – also seized €161 thousand in cash at a seperate city property.

A man in his 30’s was arrested in relation to the seizures made in the city.

Both men arrested during the intelligence led operation are currently being detained at Galway Garda Station.