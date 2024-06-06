Gardaí continue to question man in his 20s arrested in relation to a complaint from a female public rep in the west

Share story:

Gardaí are continuing to question a man in his 20s arrested in relation to a complaint from a female public rep in the west.

The alleged offence is contrary to stalking legislation, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He was taken into custody earlier today and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region.

He can be held there for 24 hours, after which time he must be charged or released.