Gardaí say they’re concerned for the welfare of a missing man in County Roscommon.

30 year old Richard Nwachukwu has been missing from his home in Strokestown since Thursday.

He’s described as being about 5 foot 9 in height, of medium build, with short, black hair, and brown eyes.

When last seen in Athlone on Thursday, he was wearing a grey beanie hat, black Nike puffer jacket, and black jogger pants.

Gardaí are urging anyone with information to come forward.