Gardaí concerned about speed breaches in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are concerned about speed breaches in County Galway as reduced traffic levels have led to irresponsible driving.

An Garda Síochána has today launched a major operation which will enhance road safety across the country – with a focus on speeding, drink and drug driving and seat belt use.

Galway has been included in the five areas worst affected by speeding this week, which have been revealed as part of the operation.

In one instance on the N6 in Galway, a motorist was reported to be travelling at 95 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone.

Interim CEO of the Road Safety Authority, John Caufield, is urging motorists to slow down and prevent collisions.

The operation will also work to ensure the public is complying with the travel restrictions introduced as part of the Covid-19 public health guidelines.

Gardaí are reporting increasing numbers of people making non-essential journeys, exercising more than 2km from home and having house parties.

It comes as the Gardaí have been given the power to detain people who refuse to follow the regulations.

Thousands of checkpoints will be in place nationwide from now until midnight on Monday, to ensure people are not making non-essential journeys.

Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardaí will always engage with a member of the public first.