Gardai charge man following €390,000 seizure of cannabis herb in Annaghdown yesterday

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardaí have charged a man over a 390,000-euro seizure of cannabis herb in Co Galway yesterday.

Officers discovered a mix of cannabis herb and plant at a house in Annaghdown yesterday afternoon and arrested a man at the scene.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He will appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court this morning and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.