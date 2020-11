Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai had to be called to the Galway/Athlone train service in Ballinasloe last evening due to a face mask row

The 5.20pm hour long service had already been delayed due to debris on the line when the train attempted to leave at 7pm

However there was a further delay for passengers because a man refused to cover his face.

Gardaí were called in to take him off, but when they arrived the train had already departed shortly before 8pm, leaving the man behind.