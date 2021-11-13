Gardai believe missing teenager may be in the Ballinasloe area

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Gardai believe that missing teenager Louise Little may be in the Ballinasloe area of County Galway.

16 year old Louise, from Edgeworthstown in Co Longford, has been missing since Friday November the 5th.

She is described as being approximately 5′ 4″ in height with a slim build, long black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, white top, black tracksuit bottoms and black boots.

Gardaí and Louise’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Louise’s whereabouts are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.