Gardaí investigating firearms incident in Ballydavid area of Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm in the Ballydavid area of Athenry on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12.30am, a firearm was discharged at a private residence.

No one was injured during the incident, however damage was caused to the property.

Gardaí are also appealing for information after finding a burnt out silver Ford S-MAX on the outskirts of Moycullen village at 2:15AM on Wednesday morning.

Anyone who was in the Ballydavid area of Athenry or in the Moycullen area between midnight and 2.30am and who may have noticed a silver Ford S-MAX is asked to contact Gardaí