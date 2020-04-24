Gardai arrest two men in connection with public order incident in Doughiska

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí have arrested two men, aged in their 30s, in relation to a public order incident which occurred in the Doughiska area yesterday

At approximately 7.15pm, Gardaí received reports of a large disturbance between several individuals in a residential area.

On arrival at the scene, the individuals had dispersed, however a number of people reported minor injuries.

Both men were arrested today and are currently detained in Galway Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.