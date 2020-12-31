Gardaí arrest and charge woman in relation to fatal hit and run in Furbo earlier this month

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardaí have arrested and charged a woman in her mid 50s in connection with a fatal hit and run which occurred in the vicinity of Pairicin’s pub in Furbo on Wednesday December 16th.

The woman was arrested on Sunday December 27 and was subsequently charged in connection with the fatal road traffic collision.

She appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Monday morning last, December 28th, and was remanded in custody with consent to bail to reappear before Galway District Court on January 4 via video link.

The victim Rita Dirrane, who was also aged in her 50s, was from the Aran Islands.

Sometime after 6.30pm on December 16th, she was was walking on the right hand side of the road heading in the direction of Spiddal, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The vehicle left the scene and Ms. Dirrane was later discovered with serious injuries – she was taken to UHG but later died.