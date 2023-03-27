Gardaí appealing for witnesses following car jacking in Doughiska yesterday

From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an a car jacking in Fearann Ri Doughiska on Sunday.

A male armed with a knife entered a parked car and demanded keys to the vehicle from the female occupant.

He left the scene in the stolen car- a white 2010 Mazda 3.

Meanwhile, a short time before, at approximately 1.40pm, a man in his 50s was assualted by another male in the Fionn Uisce area of Doughiska.

The injured male was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

The injuries are thought to have been caused by a stabbing, but Gardaí are yet to confirm.

Gardaí are are appealing to anyone with information in relation to either incident to come forward.

Motorists who may have video footage including dashcam who were travelling in the Fionn Uisce and Fearr An Ri areas of Doughiska, between 1.30pm and 2.30pm are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11, or any garda station.