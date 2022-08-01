Gardaí appealing for motorists to be extra vigilant following fuel thefts in Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Gardaí are appealing for motorists to be extra vigilant, amid a raft of fuel thefts in Galway and several other counties.

Various incidents of home fuel theft were reported in Galway, Laois, Offaly, Limerick, Kilkenny, Wexford and Carlow.

Meanwhile, last month saw over 500 euros worth of diesel taken from trucks parked up at a business park in Limerick.

Wexford TD and former President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, Verona Murphy, says the operations are becoming more sophisticated: