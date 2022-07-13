Gardai appealing for assistance in finding missing Galway teen

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Gardai are appealing for assistance in finding a missing teenage girl in Galway.

Maggie Ward has been missing from the Castlegar area of Co.Galway since Friday afternoon, 8th of July.

The 15-year-olds described as being 5 feet 8 inches in height with a medium build and long brown hair and was last seen wearing a white jumper, grey trousers and white runners.

Maggie is known to frequent the Claregalway and Tuam areas and anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda station.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR