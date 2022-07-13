Gardai appealing for assistance in finding missing Galway teen

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Gardai are appealing for assistance in finding a missing teenage girl in Galway.

Maggie Ward has been missing from the Castlegar area of Co.Galway since Friday afternoon, 8th of July.

The 15-year-olds described as being 5 feet 8 inches in height with a medium build and long brown hair and was last seen wearing a white jumper, grey trousers and white runners.

Maggie is known to frequent the Claregalway and Tuam areas and anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda station.