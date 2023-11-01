Galway Bay FM

1 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Gardaí appeal to local property owners in search for missing Claregalway man

Share story:
Gardaí appeal to local property owners in search for missing Claregalway man

Gardaí in Oranmore are appealing to property owners in the Claregalway and Cregmore areas in relation to a man who is missing from the area.

39 year-old Paul Fahy has been missing since the morning of Friday 27th October.

It’s believed he left his home in Claregalway at approximately 11.45 that morning.

Paul is described as being 6 feet in height, with a slim build and has grey/black hair.

Garda Sergeant Dermot Hardiman has more information:

https://galwaybayfmnews.podbean.com/e/gardai-appeal-to-local-property-owners-in-search-for-missing-claregalway-man/

 

Share story:

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry. Coffey Construction sought permission for the homes at a site...

Death announced of 3-in-a-row star Seamus Leydon

The death has occurred of Galway 3 in a row football star Seamus Leydon, who passed away last night at the age of 81 in his adopted home of Naas, Co Kilda...

County Council Housing Disability sub group praised by Housing Minister

A sub category of Galway County Council’s Housing Disability Steering group has been praised by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien at a seminar ...

Fodder scheme for farms along the Shannon Callows including East Galway

A support scheme for farmers affected by flooding on the Shannon Callows, including an area of Galway East, is being finalised. This comes after extensive...