29 May 2024

Gardaí appeal to landowners and homeowners in Gort/Kinvara areas over missing 84 year old woman

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information over an 84 year old woman missing from Gort.

Teresa Tannian was last seen at approximately 7pm last Saturday May 25th at her home in Killina.

She’s described as approximately 5’2″ in height, of slim build, with short white hair.

Gardaí are now asking landowners and homeowners in the Gort and Kinvara areas to check their properties, particularly any outbuildings or sheds.

They’re also asking accommodation providers to make contact if they’ve rented a room to someone matching Teresa’s description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station at 091 636407, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

